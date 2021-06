Mayor Of Surfside, Florida Discusses Florida Building Collapse NPR's Rachel Martin talks with Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Fla., where a 12-story condo building collapsed on Thursday. At least one person is confirmed dead and at least 99 unaccounted for.

National Mayor Of Surfside, Florida Discusses Florida Building Collapse Mayor Of Surfside, Florida Discusses Florida Building Collapse Listen · 4:53 4:53 NPR's Rachel Martin talks with Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Fla., where a 12-story condo building collapsed on Thursday. At least one person is confirmed dead and at least 99 unaccounted for. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor