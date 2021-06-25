Culture Wars Then and Now; Plus, The Creators of 'Hacks'

The debate over critical race theory and the teaching of race in schools is everywhere. But where did it all come from? Sam talks to Adam Laats, a professor of history and education at Binghamton University, about the furor over critical race theory and the history of culture wars in education.



Plus, Sam talks to Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, writers and creators of the HBO Max series Hacks. They discuss what inspired them to write the show, as well as the overlooked legacies of many trailblazing women comedians. They also play Who Said That.

