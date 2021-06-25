The News Roundup for June 25, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden has unveiled a strategy to combat a spike in violent crime. His administration has ok'd the hiring of more police officers across the country using coronavirus relief funding. The move may be in response to his critics on the right who have branded him as soft on crime.

A report commissioned by the Michigan GOP on the results of the 2020 election found no evidence of fraud.

The Biden administration has indicated that the nation will miss its July 4 partial vaccination goal. The president announced in past months that he wanted at least 70 percent of the American population to have received at least one shot of the vaccination against COVID-19.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, visited the White House Friday to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

The country's former president, Hamid Karzai, said in an interview that the U.S. failed in Afghanistan and that NATO's withdrawal from the region left behind a disaster.

Computer virus software company founder John McAffee was found dead in a Spanish prison just as his extradition to the United States was approved. He was charged with tax evasion last year.

U.S. authorities have seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains. Officials say the sites are spreading disinformation.

Yamiche Alcindor, Jonathan Lemire, and Jeffrey Rosen join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Indira Lakshmanan, Ravi Agrawal, and Emily Tamkin join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.