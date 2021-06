Dozens Of People Still Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse In Surfside, Fla., rescue crews are still combing through the wreckage of the 12-story condominium that collapsed Thursday morning. Dozens of people are unaccounted for as the investigation begins.

National Dozens Of People Still Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse Dozens Of People Still Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse Listen · 3:38 3:38 In Surfside, Fla., rescue crews are still combing through the wreckage of the 12-story condominium that collapsed Thursday morning. Dozens of people are unaccounted for as the investigation begins. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor