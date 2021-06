Biden To Meet With Afghanistan Leaders As Sept. 11 U.S. Troop Withdrawal Nears President Biden is set to meet with Afghanistan's leaders, President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

World Biden To Meet With Afghanistan Leaders As Sept. 11 U.S. Troop Withdrawal Nears Biden To Meet With Afghanistan Leaders As Sept. 11 U.S. Troop Withdrawal Nears Audio will be available later today. President Biden is set to meet with Afghanistan's leaders, President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor