Bobby Bonilla Day

Bobby Bonilla Day celebrates one of the worst deals in baseball history. The thinking behind this deal is actually one of the most important concepts in finance — and once you understand it, the deal may not seem so bad.

In this episode, we go back to the year the Bobby Bonilla deal was made to find out how the Mets found themselves paying someone $29.8 million to not play baseball. Then we talk to the legend himself.

