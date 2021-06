Benjamin Crump, Attorney For The Floyd Family, Discusses Chauvin's Sentencing NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Benjamin Crump, attorney for George Floyd's family, about Derek Chauvin's sentence of 22 1/2 years for the murder of Floyd.

National Benjamin Crump, Attorney For The Floyd Family, Discusses Chauvin's Sentencing NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Benjamin Crump, attorney for George Floyd's family, about Derek Chauvin's sentence of 22 1/2 years for the murder of Floyd. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor