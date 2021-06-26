Not My Job: We Quiz T-Pain On 'The Phantom Of The Opera'

T-Pain — multi-platinum-winning singer, songwriter, producer and rapper — won the first season of The Masked Singer reality TV competition, so we've invited him to play a game called "The Half-Masked Singer." Three questions about the Phantom of the Opera -- star of a novel, some really good movies and an inexplicably popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

