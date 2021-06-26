Accessibility links
T-Pain Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' The singer, songwriter, producer and rapper won the first season of The Masked Singer, so we've invited him to play a game called "The Half-Masked Singer."

Not My Job: We Quiz T-Pain On 'The Phantom Of The Opera'

T-Pain performs at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on April 4, 2014.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational
T-Pain — multi-platinum-winning singer, songwriter, producer and rapper — won the first season of The Masked Singer reality TV competition, so we've invited him to play a game called "The Half-Masked Singer." Three questions about the Phantom of the Opera -- star of a novel, some really good movies and an inexplicably popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

