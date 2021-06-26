Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Anthony Ramos, 'Luca,' 'Undine' And Renée Elise Goldsberry

Ramos says Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights filled him with hope. Justin Chang reviews the films Luca and Undine. And Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry becomes a one-hit wonder in Girls5Eva.
Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) runs a corner bodega and dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic in In the Heights. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures hide caption

Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) runs a corner bodega and dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic in In the Heights.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'In The Heights' Star Anthony Ramos Says The Movie Sees 'Good In Every Hood': Ramos says Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical In the Heights filled him with hope. Now he's starring — and singing and dancing and rapping — in the film adaptation.

Dive Into 'Luca' And 'Undine,' 2 Under-The-Sea Films To Treasure: Two sea creatures go undercover as boys in an Italian Riviera town in the charming Pixar film Luca. In the German drama Undine, a water sprite must take the life of human lovers who betray her.

'Hamilton' Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Becomes A 1-Hit Wonder In 'Girls5Eva: The comedy Girls5Eva, which was just renewed for a second season, follows a 1990s band that reunites after a long stretch of obscurity. Goldsberry was once in a girl group herself.

