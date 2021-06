Surfside Town Manager Discusses Rescue Operation At Site Of Florida Condo Collapse Andy Hyatt, town manager of Surfside, Florida, discusses what he experienced Thursday morning when the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed, as well as the state of rescue and recovery operations.

