Predictions

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled, our panelists predict the next big news from the world of cheerleading.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next shocking headline from the world of cheerleading? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: In some positive news, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan will be inducted into the Cheerleading Hall of Fame.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: The We're No. 1 foam index finger will be replaced by a middle finger.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: The human pyramid will be revealed to be an Illuminati symbol.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Amy Dickinson and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

