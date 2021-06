Britney Spears' Forced Contraception Revelation Sheds Light On Reproductive Justice In The U.S. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with author and medical ethicist Harriet A. Washington about Britney Spears' recent statement on her reproductive rights and the history of contraceptive control.

National Britney Spears' Forced Contraception Revelation Sheds Light On Reproductive Justice In The U.S. Britney Spears' Forced Contraception Revelation Sheds Light On Reproductive Justice In The U.S. Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with author and medical ethicist Harriet A. Washington about Britney Spears' recent statement on her reproductive rights and the history of contraceptive control. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor