Where We Come From: What's In A Nigerian Name Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones talks to Tiffany Aliche about changing their given Nigerian names to more American ones in order to assimilate, and what their given versus chosen names mean to them today.

National Where We Come From: What's In A Nigerian Name