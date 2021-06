Stonewall Survives The Pandemic And Celebrates Another Pride Month Fifty-two years ago, police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York which catered to LGBTQ customers. COVID-19 almost closed the bar, but during Pride Month, people have been celebrating there.

Stonewall Survives The Pandemic And Celebrates Another Pride Month

Fifty-two years ago, police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York which catered to LGBTQ customers. COVID-19 almost closed the bar, but during Pride Month, people have been celebrating there.