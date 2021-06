In Texas, Democrats And Voting Groups Aim For Federal Voting Protections Texas Democrats blocked Republicans from passing restrictive voting legislation. With GOP state lawmakers set to take up an election bill in a special session, Democrats are hoping Congress steps in.

National In Texas, Democrats And Voting Groups Aim For Federal Voting Protections Texas Democrats blocked Republicans from passing restrictive voting legislation. With GOP state lawmakers set to take up an election bill in a special session, Democrats are hoping Congress steps in.