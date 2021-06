Minnesota's Attorney General Discusses Chauvin Sentencing, Police Reform NPR's Noel King speaks with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Law Minnesota's Attorney General Discusses Chauvin Sentencing, Police Reform Minnesota's Attorney General Discusses Chauvin Sentencing, Police Reform Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King speaks with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor