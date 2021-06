Road Deal With China Is Blamed For Catapulting Montenegro Into Historic Debt In Southeastern Europe, Montenegro needed a good road and China offered to build it. Montenegro is not sure now if it can pay for it, and it owes China the equivalent of a quarter of its economy.

Europe Road Deal With China Is Blamed For Catapulting Montenegro Into Historic Debt Audio will be available later today. In Southeastern Europe, Montenegro needed a good road and China offered to build it. Montenegro is not sure now if it can pay for it, and it owes China the equivalent of a quarter of its economy.