Astronauts Can't Do Laundry In Space — But That Could Change Soon

Astronauts just throw out dirty clothes. NASA and Procter & Gamble are creating experimental cleaning products for astronauts to try. The first shipment of detergent will be sent in December.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Guess what? Astronauts can't do laundry in space. They just throw out their dirty clothes. But do not fret, clean freaks who want to be astronauts. NASA and Procter & Gamble are creating experimental cleaning products for astronauts to try. The first shipment of detergent is going to be sent in December. P&G is also working on a washer-dryer that can operate on the moon and Mars. One small step for man, one giant overdue load of laundry for mankind. It's MORNING EDITION.

