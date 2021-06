Astronauts Can't Do Laundry In Space — But That Could Change Soon Astronauts just throw out dirty clothes. NASA and Procter & Gamble are creating experimental cleaning products for astronauts to try. The first shipment of detergent will be sent in December.

