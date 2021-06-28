Accessibility links
An Englishman's American Dream : 1A As a young scouser in Liverpool, in the 80's, Roger Bennett dreamed of one day living in the U.S.

He's made that dream a reality. Bennet is now a naturalized American citizen. His new book, "Reborn in the USA," is a love letter to his chosen country. He's also the co-host of the popular Men in Blazers podcast.

We talk with Bennett, about what drew him to the land of the free and what he thinks about the America he lives in today.

An Englishman's American Dream

Roger Bennett, co-host of the soccer podcast Men in Blazers, introduces the video game FIFA 18 at the Electronic Arts (EA) E3 press conference at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. AFP/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The last few years were a divisive period in America. The 2020 election got ugly. America's international reputation took a hit because of its COVID-19 response. Things haven't been easy.

But in the '80s, a young scouser was in Liverpool, dreaming of one day living in the U.S. He's made that dream a reality. Roger Bennet is now a naturalized American citizen. His new book, "Reborn in the USA," is a love letter to his chosen country.

We talk with the co-host of the popular Men in Blazers show about what drew him to the land of the free and what he thinks about the America he lives in today.

