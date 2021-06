Facing 40% Inflation, Iranians Wonder If And When Their Economy Will Rebound As Iranians face 40% inflation, they hope their economy has bottomed out and can't get much worse.

Middle East Facing 40% Inflation, Iranians Wonder If And When Their Economy Will Rebound Facing 40% Inflation, Iranians Wonder If And When Their Economy Will Rebound Listen · 3:55 3:55 As Iranians face 40% inflation, they hope their economy has bottomed out and can't get much worse. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor