How Privilege Plays A Role In America's Vaccine Hesitancy NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Junaid Nabi, health systems researcher, about what makes vaccine hesitancy such a uniquely American issue.

Health How Privilege Plays A Role In America's Vaccine Hesitancy How Privilege Plays A Role In America's Vaccine Hesitancy Listen · 5:15 5:15 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Junaid Nabi, health systems researcher, about what makes vaccine hesitancy such a uniquely American issue. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor