Empty Office Buildings Leave Spots Like The Corner Sandwich Shop Without Customers Many white-collar office workers still haven't returned to in-person work. That means other businesses are holding their breath — like the corner sandwich shop and even office plant supplier.

Business Empty Office Buildings Leave Spots Like The Corner Sandwich Shop Without Customers Empty Office Buildings Leave Spots Like The Corner Sandwich Shop Without Customers Audio will be available later today. Many white-collar office workers still haven't returned to in-person work. That means other businesses are holding their breath — like the corner sandwich shop and even office plant supplier. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor