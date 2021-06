It's Peak Harvest Season In The Pacific Northwest... And Too Hot To Be In The Fields The record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest has agriculture workers in a bind. This is peak harvest season in the region. But it's too hot to be out in fields and groves given the heat.

Weather