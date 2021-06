Lawsuit Challenges Indiana University's Mandate Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Indiana University is among the more that 500 colleges in the U.S. requiring that students receive the COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester. But a new lawsuit is challenging the university's mandate.

Indiana University is among the more that 500 colleges in the U.S. requiring that students receive the COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester. But a new lawsuit is challenging the university's mandate.