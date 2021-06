Rescue And Recovery Efforts Continue In Surfside, Fla. Workers in Surfside, Fla. have recovered another body, bringing the death toll to 10. More than 150 people are still unaccounted for as rescuers work around the clock to find them.

Workers in Surfside, Fla. have recovered another body, bringing the death toll to 10. More than 150 people are still unaccounted for as rescuers work around the clock to find them.