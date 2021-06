News Brief: Surfside Condo Collapse, Facebook's Reprieve, Delta Variant Rescue efforts continue at a collapsed condominium building in Florida. A judge dismisses two antitrust complaints against Facebook. COVID-19 cases surge in many, poorly vaccinated parts of the world.

National News Brief: Surfside Condo Collapse, Facebook's Reprieve, Delta Variant News Brief: Surfside Condo Collapse, Facebook's Reprieve, Delta Variant Listen · 11:32 11:32 Rescue efforts continue at a collapsed condominium building in Florida. A judge dismisses two antitrust complaints against Facebook. COVID-19 cases surge in many, poorly vaccinated parts of the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor