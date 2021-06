After 60 Years, New York Yankees Fan Finaly Gets To Be A Bat Girl When Gwen Goldman was 10, she wrote the team asking to be a bat girl but was rejected. After her daughter got in touch with the team, Gwen got to be an honorary bat girl and threw out the first pitch.

Sports After 60 Years, New York Yankees Fan Finaly Gets To Be A Bat Girl When Gwen Goldman was 10, she wrote the team asking to be a bat girl but was rejected. After her daughter got in touch with the team, Gwen got to be an honorary bat girl and threw out the first pitch.