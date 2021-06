Attacks Are On The Rise Between U.S. Troops And Iranian-Backed Militias The U.S. struck militia bases in Syria and Iraq after a series of drone attacks on U.S. bases. Now the region waits to see what will happen next.

Attacks Are On The Rise Between U.S. Troops And Iranian-Backed Militias