Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride Will Happen In August

The ride was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers do have one request this year: no clothes needed, but wear a mask. Yes, only a mask.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride was canceled because of COVID last year, but this August, it is back on. Organizers do have one request. No clothes needed, of course, but wear a mask - just a mask, which is something that people tend to do anyway, actually, but it's usually so they can hide their identity. So now there are two great reasons to cover up - your face, at least. It's MORNING EDITION.

