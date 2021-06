New Movie 'Zola' Is Based On A Long Series Of Tweets The film Zola is based on a 148-tweet thread from 2015 — involving a 48-hour wild journey of partying, stripping and gangsters. Riley Keough is one of the stars of Zola.

Movies New Movie 'Zola' Is Based On A Long Series Of Tweets New Movie 'Zola' Is Based On A Long Series Of Tweets Listen · 3:43 3:43 The film Zola is based on a 148-tweet thread from 2015 — involving a 48-hour wild journey of partying, stripping and gangsters. Riley Keough is one of the stars of Zola. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor