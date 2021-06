Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show Conan on June 24. Just as with his previous TV farewells, he ended things on a serious note — and with an eye toward the future.

