Uncovering The 'Unspoken Traumas' Of Native American Boarding Schools

Enlarge this image toggle caption GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

For generations, indigenous children in the United States and Canada were forcibly sent to boarding schools to assimilate. Exactly what happened at those schools is still being uncovered.

Last week, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just one month after more than 200 unmarked graves were found at another school in British Columbia.

Speaking at the virtual conference of the National Congress of American Indians last week, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, announced the department would open its own investigation of these boarding schools.

What do we know about what happened at these schools? And what will this investigation mean for the indigenous communities directly impacted?

Katrina Phillips, Christine Diindiisi McCleave, and Bryan Newland join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.