Uncovering The 'Unspoken Traumas' Of Native American Boarding Schools : 1A Last week, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just one month after more than 200 unmarked graves were found at another school in British Columbia.

For generations, indigenous children in the United States and Canada were forcibly sent to boarding schools to assimilate. Exactly what happened at those schools is still being uncovered.

What do we know about what happened at these schools? And what will this investigation mean for the indigenous communities directly impacted?

Solar lights and flags now mark the spots where 751 human remains were recently discovered in unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Solar lights and flags now mark the spots where 751 human remains were recently discovered in unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking at the virtual conference of the National Congress of American Indians last week, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, announced the department would open its own investigation of these boarding schools.

Katrina Phillips, Christine Diindiisi McCleave, and Bryan Newland join us for the conversation.

