Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri: Fight And Flight
Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri: Fight And Flight
Rosie Perez talks about recording PSAs for the New York City Subway, meeting Muhammad Ali, and her role in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Plus, Fortune Feimster and Jillian Bell play a game about delicious musicians, and Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri and comedian Olivia Craighead tackle animal kingdom quandaries. This episode originally aired December 4, 2020.
Ayo Edebiri photo credit: Myles Loftin/Provided by the Artists