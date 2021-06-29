Accessibility links
Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri: Fight And Flight : Ask Me Another Rosie Perez talks about recording PSAs for the New York City Subway, meeting Muhammad Ali, and her role in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Plus, Fortune Feimster and Jillian Bell play a game about delicious musicians, and Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri and comedian Olivia Craighead tackle animal kingdom quandaries. This episode originally aired December 4, 2020.

Ask Me Another

Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri: Fight And Flight

Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri: Fight And Flight

Listen · 53:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1011381949/1011383088" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Rosie Perez talks about recording PSAs for the New York City Subway, meeting Muhammad Ali, and her role in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Plus, Fortune Feimster and Jillian Bell play a game about delicious musicians, and Big Mouth's Ayo Edebiri and comedian Olivia Craighead tackle animal kingdom quandaries. This episode originally aired December 4, 2020.

Enlarge this image

Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Ayo Edebiri appear on Ask Me Another. Ayo Edebiri photo credit: Myles Loftin/Provided by the Artists hide caption

toggle caption
Ayo Edebiri photo credit: Myles Loftin/Provided by the Artists

Rosie Perez, Fortune Feimster & Ayo Edebiri appear on Ask Me Another.

Ayo Edebiri photo credit: Myles Loftin/Provided by the Artists