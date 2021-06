Marijuana Is A Step Closer To Being Decriminalized In Mexico Mexico's Supreme Court has taken steps to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana. Adults will be able to apply for permits to grow cannabis for personal use.

Latin America Marijuana Is A Step Closer To Being Decriminalized In Mexico Marijuana Is A Step Closer To Being Decriminalized In Mexico Listen · 2:08 2:08 Mexico's Supreme Court has taken steps to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana. Adults will be able to apply for permits to grow cannabis for personal use. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor