'Capital Gazette' Shooting Trial Begins The trial began Tuesday for the man who admitted killing five journalists at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., three years ago. Jarod Ramos says he was insane at the time of the shootings.

National 'Capital Gazette' Shooting Trial Begins 'Capital Gazette' Shooting Trial Begins Listen · 3:33 3:33 The trial began Tuesday for the man who admitted killing five journalists at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., three years ago. Jarod Ramos says he was insane at the time of the shootings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor