'Thanks For Waiting' Author Doree Shafrir On Choosing Her Own Timeline NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Doree Shafrir about her book Thanks for Waiting and the obstacles and victories of postponing the usual milestones of success for women, like marriage, kids and career.

Author Interviews 'Thanks For Waiting' Author Doree Shafrir On Choosing Her Own Timeline 'Thanks For Waiting' Author Doree Shafrir On Choosing Her Own Timeline Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Doree Shafrir about her book Thanks for Waiting and the obstacles and victories of postponing the usual milestones of success for women, like marriage, kids and career. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor