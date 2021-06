Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez Discusses The Latest On Surfside Condo Collapse NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Florida's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez about the latest developments in Surfside, Fla.

National Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez Discusses The Latest On Surfside Condo Collapse Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez Discusses The Latest On Surfside Condo Collapse Listen · 4:19 4:19 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Florida's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez about the latest developments in Surfside, Fla. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor