Awe Appears To Be Awfully Beneficial 20 years ago, scientists began to study a mysterious emotion known as awe. Now they believe awe offers a range of benefits when practiced regularly, calming our nervous systems and relieving stress.

Health Awe Appears To Be Awfully Beneficial Awe Appears To Be Awfully Beneficial Listen · 3:51 3:51 20 years ago, scientists began to study a mysterious emotion known as awe. Now they believe awe offers a range of benefits when practiced regularly, calming our nervous systems and relieving stress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor