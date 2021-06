A Drone Is Swooping In To Assist Lifeguards On Lake Michigan Last year was a record year for drownings in Lake Michigan. A drone will now help locate swimmers in danger and drop a floatation device to reach swimmers about three minutes faster than a lifeguard.

Technology A Drone Is Swooping In To Assist Lifeguards On Lake Michigan A Drone Is Swooping In To Assist Lifeguards On Lake Michigan Listen · 3:30 3:30 Last year was a record year for drownings in Lake Michigan. A drone will now help locate swimmers in danger and drop a floatation device to reach swimmers about three minutes faster than a lifeguard. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor