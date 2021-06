Sarah Vaughan's Magnificent Voice Reigns In 'Live At The Berlin Philharmonie' Vaughan combined an operatic sense of drama and vocal control with an improviser's risk-taking. A newly released 1969 concert recording is an ambitious showcase of her pop and classical sensibilities.

Review Music Reviews Sarah Vaughan's Magnificent Voice Reigns In 'Live At The Berlin Philharmonie' Sarah Vaughan's Magnificent Voice Reigns In 'Live At The Berlin Philharmonie' Listen · 8:01 8:01 Vaughan combined an operatic sense of drama and vocal control with an improviser's risk-taking. A newly released 1969 concert recording is an ambitious showcase of her pop and classical sensibilities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor