Politics House Lawmakers To Vote On A Select Committee To Probe The Jan. 6 Riot House Lawmakers To Vote On A Select Committee To Probe The Jan. 6 Riot Listen · 3:48 3:48 After Senate Republicans blocked plans for an outside commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House will vote to create a special panel for a new investigation.