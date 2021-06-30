For 3 Days, A Baton Rouge Family Was Among The Wealthiest In The World

Darren James and his family found a $50 billion deposit in their bank account. They flagged the mistake right away and did not get to keep the money. But they did take a screen shot of it.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For three days, Darren James and his family were among the wealthiest people in the world sort of. The Baton Rouge family found a $50 billion deposit in their bank account. That's 50 billion with a B. They told the bank about the mistake right away, and so they didn't get to keep the money. But Darren did take a screenshot of it. He told BRProud he's never seen so many zeros in his life. It's MORNING EDITION.

