The Delta Variant Is Changing The Global Effort To Fight COVID-19 NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease expert at the World Health Organization, about how the delta variant is changing the fight against COVID-19.

Health The Delta Variant Is Changing The Global Effort To Fight COVID-19 The Delta Variant Is Changing The Global Effort To Fight COVID-19 Listen · 4:43 4:43 NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease expert at the World Health Organization, about how the delta variant is changing the fight against COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor