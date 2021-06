Why Progressive Climate Activists Are Frustrated With The Biden Administration Climate activists are worried President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal won't do enough to protect the planet. He is selling the deal without major climate goals.

Politics Why Progressive Climate Activists Are Frustrated With The Biden Administration Why Progressive Climate Activists Are Frustrated With The Biden Administration Listen · 3:44 3:44 Climate activists are worried President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal won't do enough to protect the planet. He is selling the deal without major climate goals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor