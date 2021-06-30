Missing Dog In Pennsylvania Is Happy To Reunite With His Family

Aisha Nieves was looking to adopt a new dog for her family. While browsing a shelter's website, she realized one dog looked exactly like her former puppy Kovu, who went missing two years earlier.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Aisha Nieves was looking to adopt a new dog for her family. While browsing a nearby shelter's website, she realized one of the dogs looked exactly like her former puppy, Kovu, who went missing two years earlier. So after Nieves called and confirmed it was him, she went down to the shelter. At first, Nieves was nervous Kovu wouldn't remember her, but she was wrong. The dog practically jumped into her arms, and there were lots and lots of kisses. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.