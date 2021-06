Scholar Discusses How Tennis Leads The Way In Closing The Gender Pay Gap In Sports NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Mary Jo Kane, professor emerita and sport and gender scholar of the University of Minnesota, on sports' gender pay gap and why tennis has been able to close it.

Sports Scholar Discusses How Tennis Leads The Way In Closing The Gender Pay Gap In Sports Scholar Discusses How Tennis Leads The Way In Closing The Gender Pay Gap In Sports Listen · 3:44 3:44 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Mary Jo Kane, professor emerita and sport and gender scholar of the University of Minnesota, on sports' gender pay gap and why tennis has been able to close it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor