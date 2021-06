Remembering Delia Fiallo, 'Mother Of The Telenovela,' Has Died At 96 Delia Fiallo was a legendary and prolific author of Latin American telenovelas, opening the storylines and themes of these beloved series. She died at home in Florida on Tuesday.

Obituaries Remembering Delia Fiallo, 'Mother Of The Telenovela,' Has Died At 96 Remembering Delia Fiallo, 'Mother Of The Telenovela,' Has Died At 96 Listen · 3:01 3:01 Delia Fiallo was a legendary and prolific author of Latin American telenovelas, opening the storylines and themes of these beloved series. She died at home in Florida on Tuesday.