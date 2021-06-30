Accessibility links
Nobel Prize winners Eugene Fama and Robert Shiller disagree about market bubbles : Planet Money Can you tell if the economy is in a bubble? How? And why do bubbles happen? Robert Shiller and Eugene Fama shared the economics Nobel back in 2013 despite fundamentally disagreeing over the meaning of a bubble. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

What's A Bubble? (Classic)

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2013 Eugene F Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert J Shiller attend the delivery of their medals during the Nobel Prize award ceremonies at the Stockholm Concert Hall on December 10, 2013. AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
This episode originally ran in 2013.

In 2013, Yale economist Robert Shiller was asked if he would accept the Nobel Memorial Prize for Economics for his research on the stock market. He said yes. Then he learned he would be sharing the prize with someone else who studied the stock market, Eugene Fama at the University of Chicago. They were two of the three people who won the prize that year.

Shiller and Fama are a bit of an odd couple. Robert Shiller is probably the most famous analyst of bubbles; Eugene Fama is probably the most famous skeptic of bubbles.

On today's show, we revisit Shiller and Fama to find out two things — what is a bubble, and can it be predicted?

