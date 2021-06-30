What's A Bubble? (Classic)

This episode originally ran in 2013.

In 2013, Yale economist Robert Shiller was asked if he would accept the Nobel Memorial Prize for Economics for his research on the stock market. He said yes. Then he learned he would be sharing the prize with someone else who studied the stock market, Eugene Fama at the University of Chicago. They were two of the three people who won the prize that year.

Shiller and Fama are a bit of an odd couple. Robert Shiller is probably the most famous analyst of bubbles; Eugene Fama is probably the most famous skeptic of bubbles.

On today's show, we revisit Shiller and Fama to find out two things — what is a bubble, and can it be predicted?

