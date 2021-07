News Brief: Trump Probe, Florida Building Collapse, Cosby Out Of Prison A probe into the Trump organization could culminate Thursday with charges. It's been a week since the condominium collapse in Surfside. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court vacates Bill Cosby's conviction.

Law News Brief: Trump Probe, Florida Building Collapse, Cosby Out Of Prison Listen · 10:55 A probe into the Trump organization could culminate Thursday with charges. It's been a week since the condominium collapse in Surfside. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court vacates Bill Cosby's conviction.